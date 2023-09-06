Punjab govt to buy 800 alcometers: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

To curb the menace of drunken driving, the state government has placed an order to purchase 800 alcometers.

During the review meeting of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma asked the Transport and Home departments to immediately procure state-of-the-art gadgets for compliance of rules at the ground level.

He said, “A total of 800 alcometers are being procured to keep tabs on drivers driving under the influence of alcohol. The Police Department will complete this process within three months. Similarly, e-challaning machines are also being procured.”

