Punjab govt to create setup to check brain drain: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 3.15 lakh students are expected to go abroad for studies this year, but the state government is creating a setup where students would get jobs in keeping with their degrees and the government would check the brain drain.

Mann was addressing the convocation at MRSPTU campus in Bathinda.

Mann said Rs 5 crore had recently been released to the MRSPTU and assured more financial help in the coming days. He said he felt that the temples of education should not be in debt.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said science and technology would help curb hunger in India and would help in bringing transformation in major sectors. This would also help people become entrepreneurs and create wealth and jobs, he added.