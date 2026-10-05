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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt to end pay disparity for 180 ETT teachers

Punjab govt to end pay disparity for 180 ETT teachers

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema directs officials to expedite inquiry into teachers’ grievances and initiate follow-up action

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Tribune file photo
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The state government on Monday reached a consensus to resolve the grievances of the 180 ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) Teachers Union (Jai Singh Wala case), agreeing in principle to address their salary concerns by removing pay disparity with their juniors and expediting the ongoing inquiry for speedy redressal of their legitimate demands.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, “To ensure that the resolution faces no administrative bottlenecks, directions were issued to obtain the ongoing inquiry report without further delay. The Education Department has been directed to initiate immediate follow-up action based on the findings as soon as the inquiry report is submitted.”

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The decision was taken during a crucial high-level meeting held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alongside Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Special Secretary (Finance) Showkat Ahmad Parray, and Secretary (School Education) Sonali Giri.

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During the deliberations, representatives of the 180 ETT Teachers Union laid out their charter of demands, detailing their grievances and placing case records before the ministers and senior officials. After giving the delegation a patient hearing, the government took a positive stance on resolving their financial concerns, agreeing to ensure pay parity with their juniors.

During the meeting, Kamal Thakur, Sohan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gaurav Kant, Gurprit Sidhu and Parshotam Kumar presented the case of the 180 ETT Teachers Union (Jai Singh Wala).

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