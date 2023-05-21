Punjab Govt to ensure 8-hour power supply for direct sowing of rice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The state government said it would ensure eight-hour uninterrupted power supply from May 20 to 31 for direct sowing of rice (DSR) across the state.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that for DSR, electricity supply would be provided for eight hours on alternate days to each agricultural feeder. He said the International Border area group (feeders across the barbed wire) would be provided uninterrupted supply from 9 am to 5 pm.

He said some other DSR areas divided into groups would get supply between 7 am and 5 pm. And cotton area feeders would continue to get eight-hour power supply daily for cotton sowing.

The minister further said the government is encouraging farmers to engage in direct sowing of paddy to save groundwater. He said the government is providing an honorarium of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers for direct sowing of paddy.