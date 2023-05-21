Punjab Govt to ensure 8-hour power supply for direct sowing of rice

Chandigarh, May 20
The state government said it would ensure eight-hour uninterrupted power supply from May 20 to 31 for direct sowing of rice (DSR) across the state.
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that for DSR, electricity supply would be provided for eight hours on alternate days to each agricultural feeder. He said the International Border area group (feeders across the barbed wire) would be provided uninterrupted supply from 9 am to 5 pm.
He said some other DSR areas divided into groups would get supply between 7 am and 5 pm. And cotton area feeders would continue to get eight-hour power supply daily for cotton sowing.
The minister further said the government is encouraging farmers to engage in direct sowing of paddy to save groundwater. He said the government is providing an honorarium of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers for direct sowing of paddy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy