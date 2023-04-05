Punjab govt to extend all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 5
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government would provide full support to the youth in starting new business ventures, stressing that they should become job providers instead of job seekers.
In a video message, the chief minister said his government would also hold 'naujawan sabha' (youth meeting) twice a month during which the youth will be able to share their business ideas and seek necessary help.
Mann also pointed out the low enrolment in technical institutes.
"(I) don't know why we are going away from studies," he said.
The enrolment in Punjab Technical University is just 34-35 per cent. There are over 40,000 students in Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar but only 5,200-5,500 of them are from Punjab, he said.
"Technical education is the in-thing and the youth is not pursuing that," he added.
Mann said youths of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel in their lives but somehow they do not get enough opportunities.
"The Punjab government will provide you with all facilities. We will not let your ideas remain undeveloped because of a lack of funds. The government will provide you with the funds. You establish start-ups and start small businesses. I want that the youth of Punjab should be job providers and not job seekers," he added.
The chief minister asked the youth to become their own role models.
