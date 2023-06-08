 Punjab Govt to finalise its bid for thermal plant takeover : The Tribune India

Punjab Govt to finalise its bid for thermal plant takeover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The state government will be finalising its financial bid for taking over the 540 MW Goindwal Sahib thermal power plant during a meeting of its Council of Ministers, tentatively scheduled for Saturday or Monday. The last day for the submission of the bid is June 15.

State-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is one of the 12 bidders trying to take over the private thermal power plant in Tarn Taran district after corporate insolvency proceedings have been initiated against its owner, GVK Power.

Other than this, the issue of regularising the services of teachers and enhancing their pay scales is also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

It is expected that discussions on the new agriculture policy on crop diversification will take place at the meeting as the policy is to be released by the end of this month.

Sources in the government said the Council of Ministers would take a call on convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, tentatively scheduled for the third week of June.

