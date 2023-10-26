Punjab Govt to form industrial advisory panels for 26 sectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Textiles, auto and auto components, agri and food processing, bicycle & bicycle components are among the 26 sectors for which the state government will constitute Industrial Advisory Commissions to give a fillip to these sectors.

The aim of the commissions will be to make the environment more business-friendly in the state by deliberating on the important concerns of the industry and submitting recommendations.

The state government has issued a notification for constituting the commissions for the 26 sectors.

Each commission will be headed by a renowned person from the relevant industrial sector who will hold a rank equivalent to a Cabinet Minister. There shall also be representatives of the industry who shall be nominated by the government.

A senior official in the Industry Department told The Tribune: “Besides other sectors, we are seriously looking at consisting advisory commission for planning and executing the strategy to boost growth in the ESDM (Electronic Sector Design and Manufacturing) sector which comprises semiconductors.

The Industrial Advisory Commissions will deliberate on how to accelerate growth of MSMEs, with a focus on start-ups and entrepreneurship and to build institutional capacity and enhance institutional linkages, including improved synergy between state progress and Central schemes.

The proposed composition