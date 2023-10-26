 Punjab Govt to form industrial advisory panels for 26 sectors : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Govt to form industrial advisory panels for 26 sectors

Punjab Govt to form industrial advisory panels for 26 sectors

Punjab Govt to form industrial advisory panels for 26 sectors


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Textiles, auto and auto components, agri and food processing, bicycle & bicycle components are among the 26 sectors for which the state government will constitute Industrial Advisory Commissions to give a fillip to these sectors.

The aim of the commissions will be to make the environment more business-friendly in the state by deliberating on the important concerns of the industry and submitting recommendations.

The state government has issued a notification for constituting the commissions for the 26 sectors.

Each commission will be headed by a renowned person from the relevant industrial sector who will hold a rank equivalent to a Cabinet Minister. There shall also be representatives of the industry who shall be nominated by the government.

A senior official in the Industry Department told The Tribune: “Besides other sectors, we are seriously looking at consisting advisory commission for planning and executing the strategy to boost growth in the ESDM (Electronic Sector Design and Manufacturing) sector which comprises semiconductors.

The Industrial Advisory Commissions will deliberate on how to accelerate growth of MSMEs, with a focus on start-ups and entrepreneurship and to build institutional capacity and enhance institutional linkages, including improved synergy between state progress and Central schemes.

The proposed composition

  • Each commission will be headed by a renowned person from the relevant industrial sector who will hold a rank equivalent to a Cabinet Minister
  • There shall also be representatives of the industry who shall be nominated by the government

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

6
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru


Cities

View All