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Home / Punjab / Punjab Govt to launch 100 self-help group managed canteens

Punjab Govt to launch 100 self-help group managed canteens

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The AAP government has decided to launch 100 self-help group (SHG) managed canteens across major public institutions.

The initiative aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women while providing affordable, hygienic and nutritious meals to citizens, fulfilling a key promise made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during Women’s Day celebrations.

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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “This state-wide initiative will serve as a powerful engine of socio-economic transformation. The state government and Punjab State Rural Livelihoods Mission are establishing 100 SHG-managed canteens across Punjab Roadways bus stands, tehsils, DC and MC offices, departmental headquarters and major public institutions across the state.”

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He said, “To ensure the success of these canteens, the Punjab Government is providing rent-free space, free electricity and water facilities in government offices. Kitchen equipment and utensils are also being provided to facilitate the smooth functioning of these units.”

He said, “The PSRLM is collaborating with hotel management colleges to provide seven to 10 days of professional culinary and canteen management training to SHG members. We have already witnessed the success of this model through a pilot canteen at Vit-Te-Yojana Bhawan, Sector 33, Chandigarh. Run by women, the canteen is successfully serving fresh breakfast, lunch and a 26-item menu.”

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