Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

Chandigarh, February 26

With Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit refusing permission to the government to summon the Budget session till he had taken legal advice on the tweets and letter written by CM Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government will be moving the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking its intervention.

Radicals drawing funds from Pak: CM CM Mann has said Khalistan supporters are getting funding from Pakistan. “Only a handful of persons are behind this, and they run their shops through funding from Pakistan and other foreign countries,” he said at a press conference in Gujarat.

Announcing the decision, Mann said, “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy... Go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite majority in Delhi… Go to the Supreme Court to make Deputy Mayor... The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has to go to the Supreme Court to conduct the Budget session... The search for democracy continues.”

Earlier in the day, at a function in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the CM spoke about the standoff with the Governor, alleging that Raj Bhawans were turning into BJP headquarters and that Governors acted as BJP’s star campaigners. “In a democracy, elected persons take decisions and not those selected. We (AAP) know how to fight our battles and we cannot be intimidated by the ED or CBI,” he said.

On Thursday, when the AAP government held its first Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, the Governor sent a letter to the CM, saying he would decide whether to allow the Budget session on March 3, only after he had sought legal advice on the “extremely derogatory and patently constitutional tweets and letter” written by CM Mann in response to his letter sent earlier this month.

Sources in the ruling party said though some confidants of the Chief Minister had advised him to tone down his stance against the Governor, he decided to take the fight head on. Some efforts were also made by the government to appease the Governor by aiding him with logistics for a wedding in his family scheduled on Monday.

However, many of his Cabinet colleagues and senior AAP leaders too believed that the government could not be seen buckling under pressure.

