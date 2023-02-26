Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 26

Punjab government will be knocking at the doors of Supreme Court of India on Monday, seeking the apex court’s intervention in summoning of the Punjab Budget Session.

The move comes in wake of the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit denying permission to the Punjab government to summon the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, till he had taken legal advice on the tweets and letter written by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against the Governor, for questioning certain decisions of the government.

Announcing the decision, Mann said, “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy... Go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite majority in Delhi…

Go to the Supreme Court to make the Deputy Mayor... The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has to go to the Supreme Court to conduct the budget session... The search for democracy continues…”.

This clearly means that the government is in no mood to sort out the differences with the Governor, but has decided to take on the “fight”.

Earlier today, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the CM had while talking of the ongoing standoff with the Punjab Governor, Mann said Raj Bhawans in the country are turning into BJP headquarters and Governors act like the BJP star campaigners. “In a democracy, elected persons take decisions and not the selected ones. We (referring to Aam Aadmi Party) know how to fight our battles and we cannot be intimidated by the ED or CBI,” he said.

It was on last Thursday- the day the Aam Aadmi Party government held its first Progressive Punjab Investors Summit- that the Governor sent a letter to CM Mann, saying he would decide on allowing the Budget session of the Punjab government on March 3, only after he has sought legal advice on the “extremely derogatory and patently constitutional tweets and letter” written by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in response to his letter sent earlier this month.

Sources in the ruling party have told The Tribune that though some confidants of the CM had tried to convince him that he tone down his stance against the Governor, but he decided to take the fight head on. Some efforts were also made by the government to appease the Governor by aiding him with logistics for a wedding in his family scheduled on Monday. However, many of his cabinet colleagues and senior AAP leaders too believed that the government could not be seen buckling under pressure of the Governor. After the letter was sent by the Governor on Thursday evening, the party had started exploring their legal options.