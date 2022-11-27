Punjab govt to probe irregularities in purchasing land for setting up seed farm in 2008: Agri minister

Chandigarh, November 27
Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said the state government will probe alleged irregularities in purchasing a land at a whopping Rs 32 crore for setting up a seed farm near the international border in Amritsar in 2008.
He said 700 acres of the land near the border in village Rania in Amritsar was purchased at an “exorbitant rate” by the agriculture department in the name of seed farm in 2008.
In a statement here, the minister said, “During the then Parkash Singh Badal government when Sucha Singh Langah was the agriculture minister and Kahan Singh Pannu was the deputy commissioner of district Amritsar, this land was bought at a very high price.”
The then government purchased this land at Rs 4.5 lakh per acre, which is across the Ravi river near the international border, he said, adding that one cannot approach this land without the prior permission of the Border Security Force.
“An investigation will be conducted under which scheme this land was purchased at that time”, he said.
“We will find out the farmers who sold this land to find out the truth,” he said.
Dhaliwal said, “There is something fishy as to how a chief minister, agriculture minister and deputy commissioner who belong to farming families can buy this land at such exorbitant rates.”
He also said around Rs 8 crore was spent on purchasing equipment, including 30 submersible tubewells for irrigation, electricity and tractors, generators and other machinery.
“I am saddened to see how public money has been misused for this land,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean
Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...