 Punjab Govt to promote cultivation of moong, short-duration paddy : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 2

With the beginning of the wheat procurement season, the government is making a concerted effort to promote cultivation of alternative crops to the water guzzling paddy in the upcoming kharif marketing season (KMS).

On the agenda for the next crop marketing season is increasing the area under cotton and basmati, promoting short duration variety of paddy and moong cultivation. This has been highlighted in the concept paper on crop diversification. The recommendations in this paper are now to be implemented by a committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Technological interventions like pheromone- based mating disruption technique to break the chain of pink bollworm attack on cotton (use of sex pheromones to prevent make insects finding female insects to mate), direct benefit transfer for a 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds, a pesticide residue testing laboratory for basmati, are to be promoted from now onwards.

The government wants to increase area under cotton from 2.48 lakh hectare last year to three lakh hectare this year. Similarly, the Agriculture Department is also targeting increase in area under basmati from 4.94 lakh hectares in the last marketing season to six lakh hectares in the upcoming KMS. Last year, PR 126, a short duration variety, was on 22 per cent area under paddy, which is now proposed to be increased to 40 per cent.

To ensure implementation, 2,500 kisan mitras and 150 supervisors are being hired and trained by experts at the Punjab Agricultural University, who will support farmers on the ground in Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and Muktsar for cotton, and in Gurdasapur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran for Basmati.

Highlighting how the farmers transitioning to cotton crop will require government handholding, the paper points out the need for ensuring proper supply of water for irrigation.

DIVERSIFICATION PLAN

  • Area under cotton to be increased by 52 lakh hectares and area under basmati to be increased by 1.06 lakh hectares
  • Of the total area under paddy, 40 per cent to be brought under short duration variety
  • Number of moong procurement centres to be increased
  • No moong in four cotton growing districts, will help in curbing pink bollworm and whitefly attacks on cotton crop
  • All this is being done to stem the rapid depletion of groundwater, with the Central Ground Water Board warning of desertification of Punjab by 2039

