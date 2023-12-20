Punjab Govt to set up panel on farmers’ issues

Tribune News Servic

Chandigarh, December 19

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a committee to resolve pending issues, including compensation and jobs to the kin of farmers who had died during the protest against the farm laws in 2020-21.

Chairing a meeting with various farmers’ organisations here, Mann said that the panel would be headed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian with senior IAS officers and representatives of the farmers’ unions and agriculture expert as its members. He said that the committee would finalise its report by March 31, 2024. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been claiming that the kin of around 40 farmers who died during the year-long protest have not got any compensation.

Dwelling on another agenda, Mann said that he would definitely attend the meeting convened by the Union Water Resources Minister on December 28. He said that he would firmly present the case of the state before the Union Government in the meeting, adding that Punjab had no spare water to share with any other state and this would be conveyed firmly in the meeting. Later, while talking to mediapersons, Khudian said that the state did not have enough river water even for its own requirement.

The Chief Minister also announced to start a special drive from January 1 to April 13 during which camps would be organised in villages for consensual division of land. He assured the farmers that if the food growers were not having any dispute regarding the ownership of land, then the division of land would be done as per the possession.

The Chief Minister further announced to lift ban on opening of new accounts in co-operative societies in villages. He also said that every type of pending compensation would be released to farmers by the end of the current fiscal year.

Mann also assured the farmers that 242 lift pumps installed for providing water at the tail end of Sirhind Feeder would be given free power from January 1. He also said that the government was mulling giving permits to farmers for tackling the issue of stray and wild animals. He also said that the state government would flag the issue of introducing the one-time settlement scheme for farmers’ loans in co-operative banks with Nabard.

On an issue raised by the farmers, the Chief Minister assured them that no private agency would be given the work of distribution of power in the state.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Bhagwant Mann