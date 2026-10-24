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Home / Punjab / Punjab govt to spend Rs 30 lakh on plaques naming CM, ministers at 599 schools

Punjab govt to spend Rs 30 lakh on plaques naming CM, ministers at 599 schools

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File photo
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The state government has sanctioned nearly Rs 30 lakh for installing granite plaques bearing the names of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and local MLAs at 599 government schools under the “Punjab Sikhiya Kranti” initiative, drawing criticism from a teachers’ union representative over the use of public funds.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the Department of School Education directed District Education Officers (Secondary) and Block Primary Education Officers to organise inauguration ceremonies between October 27 and November 7. The events will mark the opening of newly developed infrastructure, including additional classrooms, science and mathematics laboratories, art and craft rooms, vocational workshops and libraries.

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The government has released Rs 83.67 crore for these infrastructure projects. In addition, event grants ranging from Rs 5,000 for elementary schools to Rs 20,000 for senior secondary schools have been provided. The department has separately sanctioned Rs 5,000 per school for designing and installing the plaques, taking the total expenditure across 599 schools to Rs 29.95 lakh.

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According to the prescribed standard operating procedure and layout, every plaque must display the names and designations of the Chief Minister, Education Minister and the respective local legislator.

Prem Chawla, a senior member of the Punjab Government School Teachers’ Union, criticised the expenditure, arguing that schools continued to face pressing developmental needs. “It is unfortunate that public money is being used for political branding and showcasing names of politicians on stone plaques, whereas schools often struggle with core developmental needs,” he said.

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The directive also requires district education officials to monitor preparations daily, arrange ribbon-cutting ceremonies and cultural performances by students, invite local dignitaries and ensure publicity for the inauguration drive.

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