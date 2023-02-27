Punjab Govt to use gurdwara loudspeakers to issue advice on irrigation, sprays

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 26

As day temperatures in most parts have hovered around 30 degrees for the past nearly one week, the government will now use loudspeakers in village gurdwaras and temples to immediately guide farmers on additional irrigation and potassium nitrate sprays.

The Agriculture Department too will give regular advice to farmers on their YouTube channels for each district regarding managing “heat stress” in the wheat crop, which is now at the tillering and flowering stage. The intense heat, if not managed properly, could damage the kernel of the crop.

These are some of the decisions taken by the department after an emergency meeting held at the Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, this afternoon. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh and attended by officers from the five most important wheat-growing states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It deliberated on the best practices to be adopted for dealing with heat stress in the wheat crop. The government has set a target of 112.18 million tonnes of wheat production in the country this year.

Punjab has been witnessing an unusually warm February this year. Farmers have been worried that this might harm the crop as it happened last year too when the crop yield had fallen because of an intense heat wave in March. Wheat production in the state had then fallen to 148 lakh metric tonnes (lmt) and only 95 lmt could be procured.

This year, the department is expecting an yield of 47.5 quintals per hectare and expect the production to be around 167-170 lakh metric tonnes in Punjab. Of this, 120-130 lmt of wheat is expected to be brought to the mandis for government purchase. The wheat production in the state is important this year, amid the depleting wheat stocks because of a low production last year and high prices of wheat.

Though department officers from these states reportedly said they did not foresee a fall in the yield as the crop had conducive weather conditions in January (no rain unlike last year), they had decided to ask farmers having light soil (sandy soil) to go in for light irrigation. “We are also telling farmers that if there are strong winds, this light irrigation has to be stopped immediately,” Punjab Director, Agriculture, Gurwinder Singh said.

The India Meteorological Department, too, has been asked to give a weekly report on weather conditions each Tuesday to these wheat-producing states so they could formulate strategies to manage the heat stress in the crop.

170 lakh mt wheat target

These are some decisions taken by farm department after an emergency meeting at the Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal

The government has set a target of 112.18 million tonnes of wheat production in the country this year

The department is expecting a yield of 47.5 quintals per hectare and expect the production to be around 167-170 lakh metric tonnes in Punjab

Of this, 120-130 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is expected to be brought to mandis for the government purchase

#Agriculture #YouTube