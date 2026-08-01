Punjab govt transfers financial aid to 35.5 lakh women in Pathankot, terms it ‘rakhi shagun’

Punjab government on Saturday transferred monthly financial assistance to 35.5 lakh women under the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 68.5 lakh.

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During a financial assistance distribution function under the scheme in Pathankot, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said women across Punjab are receiving Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 as three months’ instalments together under the scheme, while women receiving widow, disability and old-age pensions are also getting an additional Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500 for the first time.

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The Chief Minister said another five lakh women have registered under the scheme during the last seven days, taking the total registrations to 73.5 lakh, with registrations continuing across the state for eligible beneficiaries.

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Sharing a few snippets from this gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “To make the mothers and sisters of Punjab financially independent, we have fulfilled another important promise today. After transferring the honourarium to 33 lakh women on July 1, we have now credited the accounts of another 35.5 lakh women today. Sisters who submitted their forms later will also receive three months’ instalments together.”

Mann said he had fulfilled all the promises and guarantees made to the people of the state.

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“Now, I have fulfilled my promise made to the mothers and sisters of the state. This is your money and you don’t need to ask anyone before spending it or using it. In July this year, I gave this bonanza to 33 lakh mothers and today 35.5 lakh more mothers are getting the money. Another five lakh women have registered under the scheme during the last seven days,” he said.

The CM recalled an interaction before the function.

“A sister tied Rakhi to me while I was coming here and said that my brother will give me Shagun today. All the leaders of our party were common people, but I was made the Chief Minister by the people of the state. As I am interacting with you here, the money must have already been credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries,” he said.

Mann said that beneficiaries were already receiving notifications on their mobile phones confirming the transfer of funds.

“I had directed the officers to ensure that the money is credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The notifications are already coming on the phones of the beneficiaries. I have fulfilled all the promises and guarantees that I had made to the people. I only say what can be done and nothing else,” he said.

The Chief Minister said beneficiaries are free to use the financial assistance according to their own needs.

“You can use this money for any need, whether it is to buy toys for your grandchildren, give Shagun or pay your fees. You can spend this money in any way you want. Today, 35.5 lakh more mothers are getting the same amount that came on July 1,” said Mann.

Mann said that from today onwards more than 73 lakh mothers and sisters would receive benefits under the scheme.

“Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit under this scheme and our government has allotted Rs 9,300 crore in the budget,” he added.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Dr Baljeet Kaur and Lal Chand Kataruchak, along with others present on the occasion, lauded Mann for the initiative aimed at ensuring dignity for women.