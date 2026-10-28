Punjab gurdwaras hold prayers for drug-hit youth, seek justice for Parvinder Jhota

Ardas (prayers) for the well-being of all and the safety of Punjab’s youth amid the drug menace were held at gurdwaras across the state early on Wednesday, following an appeal by Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

The prayers sought justice for slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and strength for families who have lost their loved ones to drug abuse. The sangat (congregations) also prayed for the recovery and rehabilitation of young people struggling with drug addiction.

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Sharing the grief of Jhota’s family, devotees prayed for justice and expressed hope that no mother would lose her son and no child would be deprived of a father.

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After the ardas at Mansa, Raghvir Singh, head of the Gurdwara Main Bazaar Management Committee, appealed to other gurdwara management committees to organise similar prayers for the well-being of people across Punjab.

He said collective efforts were needed to save the state’s youth and eradicate the drug menace.

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Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident was livestreamed on Facebook and triggered widespread protests across Punjab.

Four persons, including the main accused, Ashwani, have been arrested in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the murder.