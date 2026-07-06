Punjab, Haryana brace for wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rain till July 12

A continuous wet spell of scattered rainfall in Punjab and Haryana, with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places, has been predicted by the weather department till July 12, with fairly widespread rains expected in these states from July 7-9.

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The monsoon over Punjab continues to be significantly above the long period average (LPA), but has slipped below normal in Haryana, even as some places in both states continue to experience light to moderate rains.

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From July 1 till the morning of July 6, Punjab received 30.9 mm of rain against the LPA of 22.9 mm for this period, accounting for a surplus of 35 percent. On the other hand, Haryana received 15 mm rain against the LPA of 19.9 mm, marking a deficiency of 24 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 6.

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Barring parts of the Fazilka and Muktsar districts in Punjab and Sirsa and Fatehabad districts in Haryana, the monsoon covered the entire region by July 3, but has not proceeded further.

The northern limit of the Monsoon continues to pass through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bhatinda, with the IMD saying that conditions are favourable for further advance into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days.

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Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, occurred at a few places in Punjab and Haryana and heavy rain was experienced at isolated places in Punjab. IMD termed the monsoon activity over both states as normal.

Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts in Punjab received rain. Most districts in Haryana received rain except for Sirsa, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Ambala.

During this period, day as well as night temperatures remained near normal in both states. The highest maximum temperature recorded in Haryana was 40.8 degrees Celsius at Sirsa and the lowest minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius at Gurgaon.

In Punjab, the highest maximum temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius at Bathinda and the lowest minimum was 23.9 degrees Celsius at Amritsar.

IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand till July 12. Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible on a few days over these areas.