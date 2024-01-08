Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

PTI

Chandigarh, January 8

Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with the morning fog reducing visibility levels at many places.

Gurdaspur in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana and Pathankot experienced a cold night, recording minimum temperatures of 5.6, 6.1, 6 and 6.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, piercing cold swept Rohtak, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Ambala, Narnaul, Karnal and Hisar recorded minimum temperatures of 6, 7, 7.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at many places in the two states.

In the past several days, a blanket of fog was seen enveloping many places in both states during morning hours.

