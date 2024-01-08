Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh, January 8
Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with the morning fog reducing visibility levels at many places.
Gurdaspur in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana and Pathankot experienced a cold night, recording minimum temperatures of 5.6, 6.1, 6 and 6.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Haryana, piercing cold swept Rohtak, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.
Ambala, Narnaul, Karnal and Hisar recorded minimum temperatures of 6, 7, 7.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.
Meanwhile, fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at many places in the two states.
In the past several days, a blanket of fog was seen enveloping many places in both states during morning hours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Search for ‘Lakshadweep’ in Google trends at 20-year high; celebrities power PM's island push
Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham an...
Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat
The lawsuit alleges that the officer's conduct was high-hand...