Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Chandigarh, August 22
Heavy police force was deployed on the periphery of Chandigarh on Tuesday to prevent the entry of crowds of protesting farmers who were demanding compensation from the government for the damage to the crop caused due to floods.
To prevent any untoward incident, even Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed at Mohali border as the farmers, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that comprises 16 farmer outfits from Punjab and Haryana, started their planned march towards Chandigarh.
Elsewhere, farmers staged sit-in protests on toll plazas on national highways to press the state government to accept their demands, including farm debt waiver and remunerative prices for their crops.
During their protest, the farmers did not allow the fee to be deducted for vehicles passing through the toll plazas.
As a preventive measure, Punjab Police have taken over 100 farmer leaders from across the state into preventive custody ahead of Tuesday's protest march.
