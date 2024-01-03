 Punjab, Haryana grapple with 22,84,291 pending court cases : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab, Haryana grapple with 22,84,291 pending court cases

Punjab, Haryana grapple with 22,84,291 pending court cases

Punjab, Haryana grapple with 22,84,291 pending court cases


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 2

In Punjab and Haryana, the quest for justice can extend beyond three decades, with a staggering 22,84,291 cases pending in the district courts of the two states. Despite concerted action plans to reduce the backlog, active monitoring by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and measures to expedite proceedings, a disconcerting reality persists — 10 cases in Haryana and seven in Punjab — have languished for over 30 years.

In Punjab, the oldest case dates back to 1983, while in Haryana it was filed in 1979. National Judicial Data Grid — the monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency — indicates that no less than 8,51,193 cases are pending in Punjab, including 4,72,646 criminal matters involving life and liberty. The situation is worse in Haryana, with 14,33,098 cases awaiting decision, including 9,73,214 criminal matters.

The numerical representation is far from trivial, particularly when considering the human aspect of the matter. The protracted legal battles, enduring from one generation to the next, exact a toll on the individuals and families involved. The prolonged nature of these cases imposes a substantial financial and emotional burden on the parties.

Moreover, the protracted resolution of court cases can lead to severe consequences, especially for those seeking compensation, redress, or resolution in legal disputes. The matters left unresolved contribute to a burgeoning backlog in the legal system, impeding its overall efficiency. This bottleneck, in turn, hampers the timely resolution of other cases, creating a cascading effect on the entire legal process.

The available information suggests that 63 civil and 27 criminal matters are pending for 20 to 30 years in the courts across Punjab. Another 2,902 are awaiting adjudication for 10 to 20 years and 60,295 are pending for five to 10 years. No less than 3,10,448 cases are pending for one to three years and 3,10,448 up to one year are yet to be decided.

In Haryana, 24 civil and 20 criminal matters are pending for 20 to 30 years. Another 3,529 are awaiting adjudication for 10 to 20 years and 1,42,941 are pending for five to 10 years. No less than 5,25,693 cases are pending for one to three years and 4,55,522 up to one year are yet to be decided.

Punjab has 22 sessions divisions, while Haryana has 21. The direct fallout of the colossal pendency is long adjournments and lesser number of hearings in a year, hampering the protection of fundamental rights. The effect of the pendency of cases is also reflected in an increase in the number of under-trials or un-convicted prisoners lodged in the jails.

Decades of delay

The National Judicial Data Grid — the monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency — indicates that no less than 8,51,193 cases are pending in Punjab, including 4,72,646 criminal matters involving life and liberty. The situation is worse in Haryana, with 14,33,098 cases awaiting decision, including 9,73,214 criminal matters.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

3
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

4
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

5
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

6
India

Vizag horror: Girl from Odisha goes to beach with boyfriend, gang-raped by 13 men

7
India

Truckers’ stir: Will consider concerns with open heart, says government; transport body urges drivers to end protest

8
India

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

9
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

10
Jalandhar

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case

About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

Details are awaited

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths

Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths

Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

Use public transport, carpooling: Chandigarh MC chief

Truckers’ stir fuels chaos at pumps in Panchkula

Long queues outside filling stations in Mohali

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

SC dismisses plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

NDMC to give tablets to Class IX-XII students

Protest held against MC over parking charges

Industrial hub planned for Rani Khera

Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

‘Visiting petrol pump was like going near a celebrity’

No need to worry, says DC

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

Operation Eagle III: Police conduct CASOs at public places in region

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed

Punjabi University security staff end strike