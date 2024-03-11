Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

New Delhi, March 10
Thirteen additional judges, including 10 from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, were on Sunday confirmed as permanent high court judges.
The 10 additional judges confirmed as permanent judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court are Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, Justice Gurbir Singh, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Amarjot Bhatti, Justice Ritu Tagore, Justice Manisha Batra, Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, Justice Sanjiv Berry and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on X.
Two additional judges from the Andhra Pradesh High Court — Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi and Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao — were also made permanent judges.
Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana, whose parent high court is the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was made a permanent judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being confirmed as permanent judges.
