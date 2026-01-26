DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 77th Republic Day

Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 77th Republic Day

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour in Hoshiarpur

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Republic Day celebrations at Guru Nanak stadium in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Punjab and Haryana on Monday joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day.

Advertisement

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the National Flag at a state-level function in Fazilka, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour in Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh unfurled the National Flag at a state-level function in Panchkula, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the flag in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Mann and Saini greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day.

During his address in Hoshiarpur district, Mann also paid tributes to freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence and said he salutes the armed forces for protecting the country's unity and integrity.

Advertisement

Haryana CM Saini in his post on X said, "Republic Day symbolises our unwavering faith in constitutional values, the resolve for social equality, and a firm commitment to democratic ideals. On this auspicious occasion, I salute and pay homage to the valiant freedom fighters who fought for our nation's independence and to the founding fathers of the Constitution who laid the foundation for a strong republic.

"On this Republic Day, let us pledge to actively participate in building a developed and self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and work unitedly in the interest of the nation," said Saini.

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states, even as tight security arrangements had been made across both states in the wake of the Republic Day events.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts