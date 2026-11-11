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Home / Punjab / Punjab, Haryana police step up coordination ahead of 2027 Vidhan Sabha polls

Punjab, Haryana police step up coordination ahead of 2027 Vidhan Sabha polls

Officers chalk out a joint strategy to strengthen coordination between the police forces of Punjab and Haryana

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:51 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls, senior police officers from Punjab and Haryana held an inter-state coordination meeting under the command of DIG, Patiala Range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, to discuss security arrangements and strengthen cooperation between the two states.

The meeting was attended by Patiala SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, Sangrur SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar, Jind SP Upasana, Kaithal SP Manpreet Singh Sudan and DSP Randhir Singh of Pehowa, Kurukshetra.

During this meeting, the officers chalked out a joint strategy to strengthen coordination between the police forces of Punjab and Haryana. Chahal directed the Haryana police officers to share information about anti-social elements and conduct joint campaigns against drug trafficking, illicit liquor and illegal weapons.

He also stressed the need to keep a close watch on fugitives and wanted criminals.

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“Coordination has also been enhanced to increase patrolling and surveillance at the border posts, serve non-bailable warrants of inter-state criminals and ensure adequate security arrangements during the upcoming Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections,” Chahal added.

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