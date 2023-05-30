 Punjab, Haryana received more than double the normal rain in May : The Tribune India

Punjab, Haryana received more than double the normal rain in May

The deviation in the maximum and minimum temperature was up to 5.9 degrees and 5.6 degrees below normal

Girls walking through the rain in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 30

Even as more showers are expected in the coming days, the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana received more than double the normal rainfall for the month of May. Rain in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh was also well above normal during this month.

From May 1 till the morning of May 30, Punjab received 39.40 mm rain against the long period average of 16.50 mm for this period, accounting for a surplus of 139 per cent, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain in Haryana was surplus by 134 per cent, with the state receiving 44.90 mm rain against the normal of 19.20 mm for this period. In Himachal, the surplus has been 79 per cent, with the state receiving 109.80 mm rain compared to the normal of 61.20 mm.

During the past 24 hours, both Haryana and Punjab experienced light to moderate rain and thundershowers at few places, with a few isolated places receiving heavy rain, according to the IMD.

In Haryana the wettest district since yesterday was Gurugram, which received 82 mm rain followed by Kurukshetra with 60 mm and Mewat with 30 mm. The deviation in the maximum and minimum temperature was up to 10 degrees and 5.1 degrees below normal, respectively.

In Punjab, the wettest district since yesterday was Fatehgarh Sahib, which received 61.5 mm rain followed by Patiala with 17.2 mm and Ropar with 13 mm. The deviation in the maximum and minimum temperature was up to 5.9 degrees and 5.6 degrees below normal, respectively.

The prevailing weather system has been attributed to a western disturbance in middle and upper tropospheric level over north Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab at lower tropospheric level.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan and another over East Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 1, according to IMD.

A weather bulletin issued by IMD on Tuesday predicted that light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm activity and with occasional gusty winds are likely to continue over Northwest India during the next four days and decrease thereafter.

Further, no significant change in maximum temperature is likely over Northwest India during the next three days and a rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter is expected.

