Punjab, Haryana teachers’ bodies unite against NEP-2020, TET, and pension scheme

Two prominent teachers’ organisations — Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) Punjab and the Democratic School Teachers Association (DSTA) Haryana — have decided to launch a joint struggle against the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and National Pension System (NPS).

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The meeting in Chandigarh, jointly presided by Vikram Dev Singh, DTF president, and Vijender Mor, DSTA president, discussed common issues faced by teachers in both states, including policy matters and service conditions. They resolved to agitate for scrapping NEP-2020, withdrawing “illogical and unscientific” syllabus changes, and restoring the old pension scheme.

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They will also reach out to teachers’ bodies in other states for support. A joint convention is scheduled for May 24 in Chandigarh, where they will submit demands to the Prime Minister and state Chief Ministers.