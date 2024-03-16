Punjab has 2.12 crore voters: Election Commission

Chandigarh, March 15
Punjab has a total of 2,12,71,246 voters, including 1,19,29,959 men voters, 1,07,75,543 women and 744 transgender voters. A total of 24,433 polling stations had been set up for 13 Lok Sabha seats, said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C.
According to information, Aandpur Sahib parliamentary seat has a maximum number of women voters (8,17,627) followed by reserved Fatehgarh Sahib constituency women voters (8,16,775).
