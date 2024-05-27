Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

Chandigarh, May 27
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab after the Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the country is under dictatorship.
Shah at a poll rally in Ludhiana on Sunday asked people to ensure victory of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab and said that "the Bhagwant Mann government will not last long after the BJP's victory".
On Monday, Kejriwal, while addressing a gathering of traders in Amritsar, said, "Have you heard Amit Shah's statement? He gave a threat. Initially, he abused Punjabis a lot. He issued a threat that after June 4, the Punjab government will be toppled. Bhagwant Mann will no longer remain the chief minister after June 4."
"We have 92 seats (MLAs). How can you topple (government)? There is a dictatorship (in the country)," Kejriwal said and alleged that the BJP leaders were openly saying that they would threaten the legislators with the CBI and the ED and then "buy" them.
"I want to tell him (Shah)... do threaten the people of Punjab. Otherwise, they will make it difficult for you to enter Punjab," the Delhi chief minister added.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed Shah over his remarks and said, "Do you have the courage to topple the government? We have 92 seats. They are threatening us. Are you coming (here) to seek votes or threaten to topple the government?" In Amritsar, Kejriwal lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of keeping mum on the issues of unemployment and inflation.
