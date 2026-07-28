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Home / Punjab / Punjab has become ‘dharna, nasha and gangster land’ under AAP rule: Kewal Dhillon

Punjab has become ‘dharna, nasha and gangster land’ under AAP rule: Kewal Dhillon

The Punjab BJP president inaugurated the party’s district office in Barnala

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 05:23 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon meets injured sanitation workers at the Civil Hospital in Barnala on Tuesday.
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday inaugurated the party’s district office in Barnala. He also launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, alleging that the state had turned into a “dharna land, nasha land and gangster land” under its rule.

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Addressing party workers and the media during his first visit to Barnala after assuming charge as the party’s state president, Dhillon claimed that the state’s debt had increased significantly during the AAP government’s tenure. He accused the government of failing on multiple fronts, including tackling the drug menace, gangster activities, unemployment, extortion and paper leaks.

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He alleged that despite the Centre providing more than Rs 14 lakh crore to the state over the last 14 years, the state government had failed to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) for several schemes.

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Claiming that people across the state were dissatisfied with the AAP government, Dhillon said, “I don’t think there can be a more incompetent government than this. Everyone is suffering because of its failures.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious about Punjab’s development. “The Prime Minister wants Punjab to stand on its feet again,” he said.

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Later, Dhillon visited the Civil Hospital in Barnala and met sanitation workers who were injured during the alleged police lathi charge on protesters last week.

Expressing solidarity with the workers, he said they performed one of the toughest jobs in society and deserved dignity and respect. “No one would even beat animals in the manner these workers were beaten. What happened, especially to the women sanitation workers, is highly condemnable,” he said.

He provided financial assistance to the injured on the spot, assured the BJP’s support and criticised the state government over its handling of the protest, alleging that it had failed to protect the rights of sanitation workers.

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