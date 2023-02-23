Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Bariana

Mohali, February 23

The Punjab government has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with the Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry.

This was stated by Chief Secretary VK Janjua in his welcome address during the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023 at Mohali on Thursday.

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said they would make Punjab a tourism destination for vacation. “We are investing heavily in developing infrastructure to attract tourists with special emphasis on adventure and water tourism,” she said.

Heads of various business groups spoke on the occasion.

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman of the Medanta Group, said, “We are now coming to Punjab shortly. We have family connections in Patti. Punjabis are very beautiful people. The US gave me everything professionally but there people don't speak Punjabi. We wish to establish ourselves in Punjab as soon as possible.”

Rajesh J, executive director of the Mahendra and Mahendra, said, “We have invested in Punjab for decades. We have grown five times since 2007. We have four manufacturing units in Punjab. We are investing in the fifth which is under construction. We are also investing in a new product in the state. We have invested in CSR and one such has impacted 50,000 people.”

Simon George, president of Cargil (India), said, “Connecting farmers with market, we are focused on agri food. We are in India for the past 35 years. We have 13 manufacturing locations in the country. We made first investment in Punjab in 2016 and had an unmatched positive experience. We are in the process of doubling our investment in Punjab in the next two years.”

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, Chairman, RJ Group, specialising in food and beverage, said,”We have two large plants in Punjab -- Phillaur and Pathankot. We are in the process of doubling our product in Pathankot. Punjab is now ready for investment. The youth here is willing to work and the government is providing conducive work environment.”

Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “We are setting up a cattle feed factory and more businesses. We plan to expand our businesses in Punjab shortly.”

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice chairman of Bharti Airtel, said, “Punjab has one of the best work environments in the world. Till date, we have invested Rs 50,000 crore in Punjab employing 50,000 people.”

Later, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his inaugural address welcomed the participants to the land of 'gurus' and hardworking people.

Mann said, “This summit will not be about MoUs. It will be about sharing and learning. We will provide ease-of-doing business. Punjab adapts fast to changes.”