Punjab has no drop to spare for Haryana: CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said amidst the state’s fight against drugs and the recent tensions along the border, the new problem of water has been thrust upon the state by Haryana (government). He said Punjab was expected to produce the water intensive paddy, wheat and other crops but yet not allowed to have its share of water. He said this may have happened unchecked during previous governments, but would no more be allowed. The CM said this while addressing a ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ rally in Jalandhar on Saturday. Reiterating the state’s stance that Punjab did not have even a single drop to spare for Haryana, the CM said the water-sharing was being imposed on the state without any agreement from this side.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “Apart from the battles we are fighting against drugs and the recent tension on the state’s border, a third battle for water been thrust upon us by Haryana. They say, ‘give us water’. How do we give water when we don’t have any? They said they’ll change the BBMB chairman at short notice, will place Haryana officer there. We are forced to spare water. Pani vaste tan fer asi mar mitde aan (We undertake do or die battles for our water).”

Citing a water sharing (among farmers) example from his own fields, during his childhood, the CM said, “Water is so important to us. We are emotional for it. People are murdered here for water. And you want share from our water without asking. We are denying it, haven’t signed, haven’t agreed. But they are like, open the water gates. Will you take water from us forcibly? This won’t work now. It may have worked earlier. Two-three months’ worth of extra water might have been shared (with Haryana). But those times and governments are gone.”

The CM added, “They ask us for rice, wheat, mustard, maize, potatoes, pulses. But don’t want us to have our water. Should we sow our paddy in pots and wheat in planters? Punjab has always been discriminated against. The former governments have left us with battles, problems and debts. But we are committed to people. We know the price of water and blood.”

The CM said paddy sowing had been moved to June 1 this time and fields will have to be watered earlier so that it lasts until September 20. He said, “We are caught with our own water cycle. So we have advanced things by 15 days in view of water issues and to avoid the stubble (fire) related issues too.”

Taking a dig at former governments, the CM said, “They never kept count (of the water shared). They were from palaces and their waters came from gold taps. What do they know of water. The others (SAD) had streams reaching right to their fields. What do they know? The neighbouring state was spoiled with such habits.”