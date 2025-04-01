DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Punjab HC raps state for procedural lapses in cases against agents

Punjab HC raps state for procedural lapses in cases against agents

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the Punjab for procedural lapses in investigating cases involving unscrupulous travel agents. “The consolidation of unrelated cases into joint final reports not only reflects a serious lapse in due process of law,...
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. file photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the Punjab for procedural lapses in investigating cases involving unscrupulous travel agents. “The consolidation of unrelated cases into joint final reports not only reflects a serious lapse in due process of law, but also has the potential to prejudice the rights of both the accused and the victims,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted.

The case before the court pertained to improper consolidation of multiple independent complaints. The state counsel told the court that four separate final reports under Section 173 of the CrPC had been presented against 26 accused.

The petitioners’ stand is that the allegations in these cases are distinct and independent, involving different accused and victims.

Justice Brar asserted that the fundamental issue before the court remained unaddressed. Referring to an affidavit filed in the matter by Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, the court asserted it failed to satisfactorily address the query regarding the improper clubbing of cases involving distinct occurrences, separate victims, and different accused into consolidated final reports under Section 173 of the CrPC.

“Each of these final reports continues to club together multiple accused persons who have no connection with each other. The filing of four separate final reports does not cure the underlying procedural infirmity,” Justice Brar said.

