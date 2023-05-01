Punjab Health Department offices to be functional from 7.30 am

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

All offices under the state Health Department will be operational from 7:30 am to 2 pm, according to a government circular issued today.

These offices included the Civil Surgeon Office, Food and Drug Administration, National Health Mission, Health and Family Welfare, Ayurvedic Department, Homeopathic Department, Punjab AIDS Control Society, etc. The circular was given to all department heads.

Meanwhile, all state government-run hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, wellness clinics and Aam Aadmi Clinics will continue to work according to their old timings so that there is no inconvenience to the public.

Government-run medical institutions already have two timings — summer and winter. For winter, the timings are 9 am to 3 pm while for summers, these are 8 am to 2 pm and summers timings are being followed from April 15.

“We are already following the summer timings and coming at 8 am. Timings will be changed for those who are working in offices under the Health Department. There is no change of timings for the doctors and nursing staff. Emergency services will be opened 24X7,” said a doctor from the government sector.

Meanwhile, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has changed hospital timings as per directions of the government. Now, the hospital will start working from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2.

OPD timings will be from 7:30 am to 12 noon on all weekdays. Emergency cases will be dealt from 12 noon to 2 pm. Thereafter, during the off hours, an emergency doctor will be available from 2 pm onwards.

On holidays and Saturdays, timings will be from 8 am to 12 noon.