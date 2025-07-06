Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Saturday visited the Super Specialty Hospital in Moga to enquire about the health of Dr Anil Kamboj, father of popular Punjabi actress Tania, who was critically injured in a targeted shooting incident two days ago.

Terming the attack “deeply unfortunate and inhuman,” the Minister assured that the perpetrators of the crime would not be spared at any cost, regardless of where they try to hide. “The Punjab government is committed to upholding law and order and will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits,” he said.

On July 4, two assailants disguised as patients entered Dr Kamboj's clinic in Moga and opened fire at him from a close range. He sustained serious bullet injuries and has been undergoing treatment since. The incident was captured on CCTV, and police have been probing possible links to gangster networks, particularly in light of past threats reportedly issued by gangsters like Lakhbir Landa.

The Health Minister said that the best possible treatment is being provided to Dr Kamboj and that the state government is offering full support to the family. He also sought medical guidance online from renowned cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan of DMCH Ludhiana. A team of specialists from DMCH is expected to join the treatment shortly.

He further stated that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, are regularly monitoring Dr Kamboj’s health updates.

Interacting with Dr Kamboj’s family, he encouraged them to stay strong during this difficult time. He emphasized that the Punjab government is taking robust steps to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the state, including mapping hospitals with nearby police stations and forming district-level monitoring committees.

“Anyone found misbehaving with healthcare staff will face strict action,” he added.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with several suspects being questioned and digital evidence being analysed.