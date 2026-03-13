Punjab: Heat stress causes wheat to turn violet; PAU says no cause for panic

As the rising temperatures in Punjab have caused panic among wheat farmers who fear that the heat stress may lead to thinning or shrivelling of wheat seed, thereby leading to a low yield of wheat crop, the survey was carried out across the state following reports from farmers that their crop has turned violet in colour.

Addressing farmers’ concerns about the change in wheat grain colour to violet in certain fields, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gosal reassured that the phenomenon is linked to higher temperatures this year, but since temperatures have not crossed 35°C, the wheat crop remains safe.

Dr. Gosal said, “Although temperatures had remained four to five degrees higher than usual, they were still within the safe limit. “The real concern for the wheat crop arises when the temperature crosses 35 degrees Celsius in February and at the beginning of March.”

“And the emergence of violet colour is the natural property of the wheat variety. Referring to reports of aphid attacks in some wheat fields,” he said, explaining that the crop has already passed the damage stage and that aphids may even help control red bug infestation that typically appears at this stage.

Dr. Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education at PAU, had earlier advised farmers to apply light irrigation to help cool the crop canopy and reduce stress.

According to the IMD’s monthly advisory, both minimum and maximum temperatures across most parts of northwest India, including Punjab, remained above normal in February and March, while rainfall remained below average.

Hardeep Singh Sabhikhi, director of KVK Rauni in Patiala, has advised the wheat growers in Punjab not to spray any fungicide on the appearance of violet pigmentation on wheat glumes, as it is not a disease.

He said that farmers have shown concern about the appearance of violet pigmentation on wheat glumes across Punjab. A few farmers have already sprayed their wheat crop with fungicides without consulting the scientists.

He said that the PAU scientists had undertaken extensive surveys across the state. They have found that it is not a disease.