Punjab: High Court moves to expedite trial in long-pending cases

For litigants awaiting justice for decades, relief may finally be in sight. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has decided to advance the hearing of long-pending cases to ensure that cases stuck for years get expedited. Civil suits dragging on for over 30 years, criminal cases pending for more than 20 years, cheque-bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act awaiting disposal for over 15 years, and “leave to appeal petitions” pending for over a decade—previously scheduled beyond March 31—will now be heard sooner. The cases will be placed on the “urgent cause list”.

The court has also clarified that cases up to year 2000, matters concerning senior citizens, crime against women, differently-abled persons, juveniles, marginalised sections of society, Prevention of Corruption Act cases, those where proceedings in lower courts have been stayed, and remand cases from the Supreme Court, will be given priority.

Regular Second Appeals (RSAs) filed up to 2022, where the notice of motion has not been issued yet, will also be placed on the urgent cause list.

All cases registered up to 1994 will be put on the urgent motion cause list. Matters from 1995 onwards, which are ordered to be heard along with pre-1994 cases, will also be included.

Cases from 1995 to 1999 concerning specific matters, such as writs related to the Central Administrative Tribunal, all service matters involving judicial officers, challenges to the constitutional validity of service laws, contempt appeals, matrimonial and guardianship cases will be prioritised in the urgent motion cause list, along with any related cases. All criminal cases and contempt petitions from 1995 to 2004 will also be put on the urgent motion cause list. Any case 2005 onwards ordered to be heard with these matters will also be included.

Similarly, all letters patent appeals (LPA) and tax appeals filed under the ordinary motion will now be placed on the urgent list at the first instance.

The HC has also directed that civil and criminal cases where interim orders effectively stall final decisions by trial courts, first appellate courts, or executing courts, will be prioritised.