The Punjab Council of Ministers on Tuesday gave its assent to increasing the annual compensation for farmers whose land is to be acquired — from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also decided to allot residential plots and commercial sites to farmers whose small landholdings, ranging from 1 kanal to 7 kanals, are acquired.

For example, a farmer giving up 1 kanal of land through pooling will get a residential plot of 125 square yards and a booth of 25 square yards. A person parting with 7 kanals will receive three residential plots of 500, 250, and 125 square yards respectively, an SCO (Shop-Cum-Office) of 100 square yards, and a shop site of 75 square yards.

If a farmer opts out of taking a commercial site, the size of the residential site allotted to them will be three times larger.

“The Cabinet also approved giving the enhanced compensation until the development work on the acquired land begins. Farmers will be allowed to continue cultivation and retain the income generated,” said CM Mann, reiterating that no one will be forced to part with their land.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) offering a 1,000 square yard residential plot and a 200 square yard commercial plot in lieu of one acre of land will be issued within 21 days of a farmer opting for land acquisition through land pooling.

Farmers can take loans against the Letter of Intent and the registration of sale deeds for such land has not been stopped, reiterated the CM.

The new concessions were promised on Monday by Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian to farmers from 164 villages. The government plans to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones.

The land pooling policy was announced by the Punjab government on June 3. Since then, farmers, their unions, and political parties have been on the “warpath” rejecting the policy. They have been objecting to the policy, stating it is aimed at “stealing the livelihoods of farmers and other rural communities, besides displacing them”.

CM Mann countered these claims, stating the Opposition was spreading false propaganda. “The commercial sites to be allotted to farmers will help them earn a livelihood. I am also a Punjabi, why would I bring a policy to displaces the villagers? Nothing of the sort will happen,” he assured.