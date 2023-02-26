Punjab, Himachal Pradesh cops to work together against drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

To strengthen the ongoing drive to make the state drug free and crime free, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday assured total support to Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu to combat organised inter-state crime, including smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor via the Punjab-HP border.

The Police Chiefs of both states were held a coordination meeting at the Punjab Police Headquarters to ensure better synergy and coordination between the two forces.

Yadav said, “Both police forces should work as one team and share real-time information by using latest technology to keep the region safe and secure.”

The Police of both states will work together on joint operations on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border to keep vigil on gangsters and criminals, operating in these states, he said, adding that it was decided to strengthen Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera network at the entry/exit points at to prevent smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor.

He also proposed to organise frequent meetings between SSPs of both states to discuss activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as many of the issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related.

Kundu promised full support to the Punjab Police and said it was decided to work together and give a “knock-out-punch” to the organised inter-state crime.