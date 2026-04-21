Punjab: House of Faridkot family accused of drug trafficking razed

A house allegedly built illegally in Jeevan Singh Nagar of Kotkapura town, Faridkot, by a family accused of involvement in drug trafficking and other offences was demolished on Tuesday in a joint operation by district police and civil administration.

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Superintendent of Police (local) Manvinder Bir Singh said the house, which was built unlawfully by the family of Jaswinder Singh, alias Kaka, was demolished as per the directions of the competent authority.

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During verification, police found multiple criminal cases against family members. Anmol Singh, alias Gunnu, faces 10 cases related to drug trafficking and two snatching cases. His brother, Gagan, has four cases, while his mother, Kamlesh Rani, faces five cases. Another relative, Pradeep Singh, alias Sunny, is also booked in two drug-related cases.

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Civil and police authorities were present during the demolition. Authorities said notices had been issued earlier, but no compliance was made, prompting bulldozer action with the demolition of the house.

The police claimed that since March 2025, a total of 1,277 cases have been registered and 1,909 accused arrested under the anti-drug campaign.

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Recoveries include over 41-kg heroin, 7-kg opium, nearly 20 quintals of poppy husk, around 23,000 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and drug money of Rs 18 lakh.

Properties worth more than Rs 9 crore linked to drug trafficking have been frozen in the past 20 months, said Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain.