Punjab Housing Minister asks realtors to clear dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora has asked private builders to deposit pending charges to the department at the earliest. These realtors owe more than Rs 778 crore external development charges (EDC) and licence fee to the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department.

The minister, who was presiding over a meeting with members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India from the state, said the EDC collected would be spent on providing facilities in authorised colonies.

Notably, the maximum number of defaulters are related to the projects approved by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The authority has prepared a fresh list of the defaulting builders, who have not paid charges for long.

He asked the realtors to ensure timely delivery of the property to buyers as committed at the time of sale. He said around 3,600 complaints had been filed with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in the last five years and most of them were related to delayed possession.