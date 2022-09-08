Punjab Housing Minister asks realtors to clear dues

Chandigarh, September 7
Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora has asked private builders to deposit pending charges to the department at the earliest. These realtors owe more than Rs 778 crore external development charges (EDC) and licence fee to the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department.
The minister, who was presiding over a meeting with members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India from the state, said the EDC collected would be spent on providing facilities in authorised colonies.
Notably, the maximum number of defaulters are related to the projects approved by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The authority has prepared a fresh list of the defaulting builders, who have not paid charges for long.
He asked the realtors to ensure timely delivery of the property to buyers as committed at the time of sale. He said around 3,600 complaints had been filed with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in the last five years and most of them were related to delayed possession.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
30-year fight over Rs 25,000-crore assets; apex court uphold...