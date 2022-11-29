Punjab IGP clears the air, says no restriction on carrying licenced weapons for self-defence purpose

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

There is not any restriction on issuance of new arms licenses and carrying them for purpose of self-defence in the state, clarified Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill here on Tuesday.

Clearing the air over the confusion created about the drive against glorification of arms, he said a person can carry his/her licenced weapon, but should not glorify or display it in way to threat someone.

He said similarly, new arms licences are being issued on a merit basis considering threat perception after proper verification.

Notably, the drive against glorification of weapons had been launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to curb this trend. Under this drive, verification of licenced weapons is being carried out, besides verifying addresses of licensees. He said people were given 72 hours window period to remove their pictures with fire-arms from social media platforms to stop this glorification of the weapons.

Apart from this, strict action is being taken against hate crimes, said the IGP, while adding that all CPs/SSPs have been asked to adopt zero tolerance against hate mongers, who deliberately try to destroy the social fabric of society.