'Punjab in-charge must have felt the need to change me': Raja Warring on Sachin Pilot

Outgoing Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appeared critical of Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot, after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Warring was removed from the post of PPCC chief following feedback submitted by Pilot to the party high command.

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Also read: Have formally tendered my resignation: Raja Warring after meeting Rahul Gandhi

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Speaking to The Tribune, Warring said, “The Punjab affairs in-charge must have felt the need to change me. I do not have any proof to substantiate my statement, otherwise there was no reason as such. From my days in the Indian Youth Congress, I have had a long association with Sachin ji.”

He added that he had given his best during his four-and-a-half-year tenure and felt relieved after submitting his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

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Warring said he had met Sachin Pilot only twice after the latter was assigned charge of Punjab affairs. “First, I went to congratulate him on his birthday, and then when he came to Chandigarh to participate in a protest,” he said.

“Though there is no tradition in the Congress to submit a resignation, I did so because Rahul ji had appointed me,” he added.

Warring said he met Rahul Gandhi and shared his honest views on issues concerning Punjab. “Whatever happens is for the good,” he said after the meeting, before he and his wife, Amrita Warring, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

Asked whether he was being offered any additional responsibility, Warring said the party had already given him a lot. “I have been Indian Youth Congress president, Cabinet minister and PPCC chief for four and a half years,” he said, avoiding a direct reply.

Sources privy to the developments said Warring’s views are likely to be taken into account while finalising the name of the next PPCC chief.

A confidant of Rahul Gandhi, the Ludhiana MP is expected to be compensated with an organisational role, sources said. On Thursday, Warring had changed his bio on social media platforms to “Former PPCC Chief”.

His meeting with Rahul Gandhi is being seen as significant in the process of deciding the Congress party’s next leadership face in Punjab.