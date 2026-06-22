Punjab industrialists meet BJP national chief to discuss concerns in Ludhiana

Representatives of various industrial organisations from across Punjab raised their concerns and suggestions before BJP national president Nitin Nabin during a recent interaction in Ludhiana.

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Industrialists described the visit as a pre-election outreach exercise aimed at understanding the pulse of the industry and presenting the BJP’s vision for industry in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Talking to The Tribune, Rahul Ahuja, former chairman of Punjab CII, said several issues concerning the state's industries were discussed on a common platform attended by representatives from diverse sectors.

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“Nabin said Punjab could regain its lost glory through the BJP’s development-oriented vision,” said Ahuja, adding that the leader also stressed how industries were expanding tp places like Kanpur and Gorakhpur, where manufacturing of cycle tyres had started.

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Industrialists pointed out that Punjab had not witnessed any major benefits from Central Government schemes. Responding to the concern, Nabin maintained that the Punjab Government had not made adequate efforts to effectively implement various Central schemes in the state.

Industry representatives, however, urged the BJP leadership to explore ways of directly extending benefits to Punjab’s industrial sector, especially the MSME. KK Seth of FICO highlighted the poor treatment allegedly meted out to employees at ESI hospitals. Nabin assured the gathering that efforts would be made to address the issue and bring about reforms.

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Upkar Singh, president of CICU, urged the BJP chief to introduce projects aimed at providing affordable housing for industrial workers, describing them as the backbone of the manufacturing sector. He also sought faster customs and logistics clearances, strengthening of MSME research and development centres and measures to ensure stable raw material prices for the smooth functioning of industry.

Representatives from the sports goods, plywood, cycle and cycle parts, hosiery, steel, furnace, nut-and-bolt and auto-parts sectors from across Punjab participated in the deliberations.

Later, BJP chief Nabin paid a courtesy visit to Sardar Singh Johal, a prominent personality and agriculture scientist, to discuss agriculture-related issues. Johal gave his suggestions and pointed out that Punjab had a debt of over Rs 4,000 crore. He emphasised that if the Centre wanted to, it could free Punjab from this debt and restore its pride. He further briefed the leader on what steps should be taken for Punjab’s progress.