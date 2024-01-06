 Punjab initiates inquiry against jail officials in ‘selfie’ scandal : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Punjab initiates inquiry against jail officials in 'selfie' scandal

Punjab initiates inquiry against jail officials in ‘selfie’ scandal

Punjab initiates inquiry against jail officials in ‘selfie’ scandal

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 5

Just over a fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took cognisance of alleged ‘selfie’ by an inmate, the Punjab Police have initiated departmental proceedings against prison officials, including the jail superintendents.

As the matter came up for a resumed hearing before Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, an affidavit by the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Prisons, Arun Pal Singh, was placed before the Bench. Referring to the affidavit, the state counsel submitted that necessary action had already been initiated against the petitioner and other inmates found in possession of mobile handsets inside the prison, in addition to departmental proceedings against the jail officials.

Among other things, the affidavit stated that a letter had been written to the Jails Department’s secretary to initiate departmental proceedings against “Balkar Singh Bhullar, the then superintendent of the Ludhiana Central Jail (now retired),” and against Manjit Singh Tiwana, the then superintendent jail, new district jail, Nabha, and Patiala Central Jail, “who were found to be negligent while dispensing their duties as per the inquiry report”.

The affidavit added a letter had also been written to the ADGP, Cyber Crime, for necessary action to take down the photographs and videos from social media platforms. Taking cognisance of allegations regarding the accused breaking the virtual walls of the Patiala Central Jail by circulating a self-clicked photograph with a mobile phone on social media, the high court on had called for an affidavit by the Director-General of Police (Prisons).

The direction, casting the spotlight on the alleged use of social media by jail inmates, came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and the respondents by an accused seeking regular bail. The plea has its genesis in a murder case registered under 302 of the IPC at the Sadar police station in Nabha in November 2020.

Appearing before the Bench, counsel for the complainant Saurav Bhatia placed on record self-clicked photographs of the petitioner from inside the jail, where he was lodged. The counsel submitted that the petitioner, while lodged in the central jail, had been blatantly and unabashedly circulating his photographs on social media. Bhatia, in particular, drew the court’s attention to one of the photographs, where the petitioner, along with other undertrials, could be seen with a number of cellphones.

Justice Kaul had then asserted that the submissions made by the counsel for the complainant reflected a sorry state of affairs prevailing inside the jails in Punjab.

