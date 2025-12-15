Punjab issues notification to declare three Takht towns 'holy cities'

The Punjab Government on Monday issued formal notification to accord 'holy city' status to the three Takhts towns — the walled city of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib.

A notification in this regard was issued by the state Home Department today.

Last month, the decision was taken during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha held at Anandpur Sahib to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

With the notification, there will be total ban on the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants within the boundaries of the holy cities.

The departments of Excise, Health and Animal Husbandry have been asked to enforce the ban in their respective jurisdiction.