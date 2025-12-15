DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab issues notification to declare three Takht towns 'holy cities'

Punjab issues notification to declare three Takht towns 'holy cities'

Sale of non-veg, cigarettes and alcohol banned in these areas

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:24 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A special Vidhan Sabha session under way at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial Park in Anandpur Sahib. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Punjab Government on Monday issued formal notification to accord 'holy city' status to the three Takhts towns — the walled city of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib.  

Advertisement

A notification in this regard was issued by the state Home Department today.

Advertisement

Last month, the decision was taken during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha held at Anandpur Sahib to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. 

Advertisement

With the notification, there will be total ban on the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants within the boundaries of the holy cities.

The departments of Excise, Health and Animal Husbandry have been asked to enforce the ban in their respective jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts