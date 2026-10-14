Punjab known for Green Revolution being pulled down by ‘chitta culture’: State BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said the state, once known for Green Revolution, is being pulled down by the “chitta culture” (drug abuse).

Coming down heavily on the AAP dispensation, he said the state is today marked by rampant narcotics trafficking and deteriorating law and order situation.

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Citing the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Dhillon said he has written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident.

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“Rampant drug abuse is the single-largest trouble plaguing the state of Punjab. The state government and police cannot be trusted. In fact, a Punjab policeman deployed in VIP security was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) with 15 kg heroin. Look at the multiple killings reported in the state in September and October of police personnel, a bank manager in Amritsar, an influencer, and attacks on politicians and police stations,” he said at a press conference in the national capital.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, has no moral right to remain in power. He also claimed that fear and widespread drug sales have prompted residents in places like Faridkot to put up “house for sale” signs.

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Jhota was shot dead in a busy market after speaking out against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops. The entire confrontation and the shooting were captured on a Facebook Live broadcast.

The daylight killing has sparked anger against the Bhagwant Mann government in Jhota’s town. Meanwhile, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, has arrested Ashwani Kumar, the primary accused and alleged shooter in the high-profile murder case.

Kumar, a local medical store operator, was apprehended at Salasar Balaji in Rajasthan following a multi-state chase. He had fled Punjab after the murder, following which the police tracked his vehicle through CCTV footage and coordinate trails, eventually leading to his arrest in Rajasthan.

Asked about how BJP was preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly poll, Dhillon said only the saffron party can give a better alternative to the people of the state.

“BJP has proven track record of eliminating all unruly elements from the states ruled by the party — be it the ‘goonda culture’ in Uttar Pradesh, ‘dacoity culture’ in Madhya Pradesh or Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Only we have the gumption to deal with such situations,” he said.