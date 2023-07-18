Punjab land deal case: ED files charge sheet under PMLA against naib-tehsildar, 12 others

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has filed a prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police charge sheet) against Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot (Naib-Tehsildar) and 12 others under section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to misallocation and illegal sale of falsely allocated shares of Shamlat (panchayat) land.

The ED in an official statement said that the prosecution complaint was filed in a SAS Nagar special court in Punjab on July 16, 2023. The special court for PMLA matters took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on July 17, 2023, it added.

Officials in the agency said the ED initiated its probe under provisions of the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by Punjab Vigilance Bureau under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

They said the ED investigation has established that revenue officials including Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot and others, “while preparing the Intkal, falsely allotted shares of ‘Shamlat Land’ of village Seonk to the tune of 102 acres (having market value of Rs 30 crore approx.) in the name of some ineligible villagers”.

Subsequently power of attorneys were obtained by the private property dealers from these villagers and on the basis of these power of attorneys, the said private property dealers in connivance with revenue officials sold ‘Shamlat Land’ to outside purchasers, they alleged.

The sale consideration was shared by the private property dealers and revenue officials among themselves giving small amounts to the villagers as well from whom the power of attorneys were obtained, the officials said the ED has charged in its prosecution complaint.

The accused, Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot (naib tehsildar) was arrested by the ED on April 20, 2023 and has since then been in judicial custody. The agency has also provisionally attached residential properties of Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur valued at Rs 8 crore, they said.

