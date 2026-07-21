Punjab launches 1st phase of Rs 650-crore lift irrigation project in Ropar

Punjab Water Resources and Soil and Water Conservation Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday launched the first phase of a Rs 650-crore lift irrigation project aimed at providing irrigation facilities to 102 villages in the Nurpur Bedi block of Ropar district.

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The first phase of the project, inaugurated in Chhajja village in Nurpur Bedi, seeks to address the irrigation needs of the rain-fed and flood-prone region by harnessing water from the Sutlej and Swan rivers.

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Addressing a gathering of residents and farmers after inaugurating the scheme, Goyal said that despite decades of Independence, villages in the Nurpur Bedi block had remained deprived of adequate irrigation facilities.

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To address the issue, the government examined multiple options, including sourcing water from the Nangal reservoir and the Sutlej River.

Goyal said the government had decided to implement a cluster-based lift irrigation model, under which groups of eight to 14 villages would be covered through small-scale lift irrigation schemes tailored to local requirements. Check dams would be constructed to store rainwater, which would then be supplied to agricultural fields through gravity flow.

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The minister said the project would also facilitate the channelisation of the Swan River, helping protect nearby villages from floods while conserving water for irrigation. The initiative is expected to reduce farmers’ dependence on groundwater and improve agricultural productivity in the region.

According to Goyal, the first phase of the project has been launched for nine villages covering about 2,785 acres, while the remaining villages will be brought under the scheme in subsequent phases.

Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha said it would be the first time that villages in the flood-prone Nurpur Bedi region would receive canal water for irrigation. He said farmers had suffered for years due to flooding caused by the Sutlej and seasonal streams, but the new project would ensure the productive utilisation of available water resources while providing relief from recurring irrigation problems.

Chadha also criticised previous governments for failing to prepare a comprehensive irrigation plan for the area despite the potential to utilise Sutlej waters. He said the scheme would provide a major boost to agriculture by ensuring irrigation facilities across all villages in the Nurpur Bedi block.

Sources said the state government is seeking around Rs 500 crore from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Water Resources) to fund the irrigation project in Ropar district.