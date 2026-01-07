Punjab launches second phase of ‘War against Drugs’, focuses on community engagement

The Punjab Government launched the second phase of its ‘War against Drugs’ campaign at Lovely Professional University Phagwara on Wednesday. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the initiative has evolved from a predominantly policing-led crackdown to a broader social movement driven by citizen participation, institutional coordination, and transparent enforcement.

The state leadership said the second phase builds on major achievements, including the registration of nearly 30,000 NDPS Act cases, arrest of over 40,000 alleged traffickers, action against over 350 major drug suppliers, freezing of properties worth hundreds of crores belonging to suspected kingpins, and rehabilitation support for nearly 90,000 youths who reportedly returned to mainstream life.

Senior police officials reported the recovery of over 250 suspected cross-border drones used for smuggling and continued disruption of narcotics supply chains. CM Mann reiterated that drug addiction is fundamentally a social challenge that cannot be solved through policing alone.

The government intends to sustain a non-discriminatory approach to action against traffickers while improving systems so citizens regain trust and feel empowered to report illegal activity without fear. Arvind Kejriwal said the campaign’s credibility rests on taking tough action against those previously considered beyond reach while ensuring the fight remains people-centric and ethically accountable.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia underlined that the first phase was defined largely by police crackdowns on traffickers, while the second phase will deepen community-led engagement. Citizens will play a decisive role in “public crackdown” efforts through confidential reporting systems, digital platforms, and village-level vigilance structures, with identities protected.

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal praised the campaign, stating that strong action against drug syndicates may politically inconvenience the ruling leadership but prioritises public welfare and youth safety. The initiative represents a commitment to safeguard Punjab’s social fabric and future generations.

Officials announced intensified community mobilisation measures in the second phase, including village and ward-level defence committees, expanded volunteer networks, confidential helplines monitored at the state level, and neighbourhood outreach programmes from January 10 to 30.

The state has approved funding of nearly Rs 40 crore to strengthen CCTV networks, enhance anti-drone capabilities, improve police mobility, and reinforce monitoring infrastructure.