Angry protests erupt at Punjab Secretariat as employees demand pending DA, Old Pension Scheme

Angry protests were witnessed at the Punjab Secretariat on Thursday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled a meeting with representatives of various employee unions scheduled to be held in Jalandhar this afternoon.

Advertisement

Manjeet Singh and Alka Chopra, both representatives of the employees’ union in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, said talks were underway with union representatives who were visiting Jalandhar to meet CM Mann at PAP Jalandhar.

Advertisement

“We are planning to go on an indefinite strike if the government does not initiate talks and settle the grievances,” the employee union said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister, in a social media post on X, said the protesting employees are part of the family but talks and protest cannot go together.

Advertisement

In the post, Mann said the government is duty-bound to address all the issues of the protesting employees. However, talks will take place only after the employees end their protest.

Over four lakh government employees and lakhs of pensioners are observing a “Maha Hartal” to pressure the AAP government to clear their long-pending dearness allowance (DA) dues.

Government schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, except emergency services, and government offices will not function.

The scale of the planned agitation presents a significant political challenge for the Mann government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. With around 7.50 lakh employees and pensioners participating, the protest has the potential to influence nearly 38 lakh voters when their families are taken into account.

It is learnt that employees across departments will proceed on mass casual leave.