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Home / Punjab / Angry protests erupt at Punjab Secretariat as employees demand pending DA, Old Pension Scheme

Angry protests erupt at Punjab Secretariat as employees demand pending DA, Old Pension Scheme

Over four lakh employees and lakhs of pensioners observe ‘Maha Hartal’ over pending DA dues

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:25 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab government employees protest in a corridor of the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Angry protests were witnessed at the Punjab Secretariat on Thursday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled a meeting with representatives of various employee unions scheduled to be held in Jalandhar this afternoon.

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Manjeet Singh and Alka Chopra, both representatives of the employees’ union in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, said talks were underway with union representatives who were visiting Jalandhar to meet CM Mann at PAP Jalandhar.

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“We are planning to go on an indefinite strike if the government does not initiate talks and settle the grievances,” the employee union said.

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Government school teachers hold a protest against the Punjab government in support of their various pending demands, in Patiala on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

The Chief Minister, in a social media post on X, said the protesting employees are part of the family but talks and protest cannot go together.

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In the post, Mann said the government is duty-bound to address all the issues of the protesting employees. However, talks will take place only after the employees end their protest.

Over four lakh government employees and lakhs of pensioners are observing a “Maha Hartal” to pressure the AAP government to clear their long-pending dearness allowance (DA) dues.

Government employees, pensioners protest during Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ outside DC office in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

Government employees, pensioners protest during Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ outside DC office in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

Government schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, except emergency services, and government offices will not function.

The scale of the planned agitation presents a significant political challenge for the Mann government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. With around 7.50 lakh employees and pensioners participating, the protest has the potential to influence nearly 38 lakh voters when their families are taken into account.

It is learnt that employees across departments will proceed on mass casual leave.

A view of the deserted district tehsil complex office during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

A view of the deserted district tehsil complex office during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

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